Overview

Dr. Margaret Smyklo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Smyklo works at Pediatric Associates in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.