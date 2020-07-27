Dr. Margaret Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Smith, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Locations
Kansas City Womens Clinic10600 Quivira Rd Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-3206Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with The Kansas City Women's Clinic and Dr. Maggie Smith has been my doctor for 31 years. She is a wonderful and caring and kind doctor. I trust her knowledge and value her advise regarding any health concerns I may have. The Kansas City Women's Clinic office staff have always been very professional and helpful.
About Dr. Margaret Smith, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Kans School Med
