Dr. Margaret Siegel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Siegel works at Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.