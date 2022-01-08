See All Dermatologists in Watertown, MA
Dr. Margaret Schwarz, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Margaret Schwarz, MD is a Dermatologist in Watertown, MA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University.

Dr. Schwarz works at Watertown Dermatology Associates, LLC in Watertown, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Watertown Dermatology Associates, LLC
    40 Spring St, Watertown, MA 02472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 923-8433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margaret Schwarz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669822219
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • St Luke's University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwarz works at Watertown Dermatology Associates, LLC in Watertown, MA. View the full address on Dr. Schwarz’s profile.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

