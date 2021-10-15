Overview

Dr. Margaret Schutte, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Schutte works at Ngpg Buford in Buford, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.