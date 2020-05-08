Dr. Margaret Schlatter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Schlatter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Schlatter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Schlatter works at
Locations
Ann Troy MD & Don Wong MD1100 Trancas St Ste 205, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 251-3604
Margaret Schlatter M.D.3421 Valle Verde Dr, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 252-6546
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schlatter explained my condition very clearly and didn’t feel rushed during my visit. She’s an excellent Neurologist and a fine human being.
About Dr. Margaret Schlatter, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063430031
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Stanford Univ
- Neurology
