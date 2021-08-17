Overview

Dr. Margaret Saltzstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Saltzstein works at John Muir Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.