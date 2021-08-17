Dr. Margaret Saltzstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Saltzstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Saltzstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Saltzstein works at
Locations
John Muir Medical Group1450 Treat Blvd Ste 140, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 296-9770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saltzstein is amazing. I saw her from the time I was born, until I was 19 years old. Many of my friends and family saw her as well. You will not find a better doctor. She is kind, funny, and truly cares about her patients. She makes sure the patient feels listened to and comforts them during difficult situations.
About Dr. Margaret Saltzstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144245580
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltzstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzstein speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltzstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltzstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.