Overview

Dr. Margaret Safo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE.



Dr. Safo works at MARGARET SAFO in Far Rockaway, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.