Dr. Margaret Safo, MD

Pediatrics
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Safo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE.

Dr. Safo works at MARGARET SAFO in Far Rockaway, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Margaret Saso Physician PC
    248 Beach 20th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 337-3963

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Constipation
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Constipation

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2021
    She's the best. She's been with my kids since they was all in elementary school
    Tameeka Mccollin — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Margaret Safo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437257698
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
