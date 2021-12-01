Dr. Margaret Safo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Safo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Safo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE.
Dr. Safo works at
Margaret Saso Physician PC248 Beach 20th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 337-3962
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
She's the best. She's been with my kids since they was all in elementary school
Pediatrics
43 years of experience
English, Spanish
1437257698
TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Dr. Safo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Safo works at
Dr. Safo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Safo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safo.
