Dr. Margaret Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Rose, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
-
1
FKP - Temple Terrace12662 Telecom Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Kidney Physicians - North Tampa3419 N Lakeview Dr, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Westchase6914 Sheldon Rd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Tampa4710 N Habana Ave Ste 107, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen dr rose for many years. She treats my kidney but she also treats my fears. You won’t find a better doctor or person that dr rose
About Dr. Margaret Rose, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1578739520
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
- University of South Carolina
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Anemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
