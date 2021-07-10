Overview

Dr. Margaret Rose, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.