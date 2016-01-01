Dr. Reitmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Reitmeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Reitmeyer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Christus Mother Frances Hospital--619 S Fleishel Ave Ste 327, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-1173
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Reitmeyer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760457428
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Reitmeyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reitmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reitmeyer works at
Dr. Reitmeyer has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Female Infertility and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reitmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reitmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reitmeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reitmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reitmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.