Overview

Dr. Margaret Rasouli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Rasouli works at Kevin Ashby, MD, Inc. in Irvine, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.