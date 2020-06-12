See All Nephrologists in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    515 Park Pl Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 607-4724
    Kidney Care of Michiana LLC
    515 Park Place Cir Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 607-4724
    Mishawaka Dialysis
    1420 Trinity Pl, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 231-7204
    Irish Dialysis
    4350 S Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 299-4529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of Bremen
  • Elkhart General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2020
    Dr. Peggy Quate and her partner Dr. Leslie Schmitz are ROCK STARS!!! I have known them, and had worked with them, for many years. I am now a patient of theirs. Their kindness, intelligence and compassion are OUTSTANDING!! Would surely give them a FIVE STAR rating!!!! ??
    Kathi Gilroy R. N. — Jun 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093895450
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quate-Operacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quate-Operacz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quate-Operacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quate-Operacz has seen patients for Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quate-Operacz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Quate-Operacz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quate-Operacz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quate-Operacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quate-Operacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

