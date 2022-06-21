Dr. Margaret Poulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Poulos, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Poulos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Ramirez & Poulos MD PA115 Columbia St Ste E, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 843-2020
-
2
Ramirez & Poulos MD PA809 E Oak St Ste 202, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 847-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After taking my Mother to see Dr. Poulos for many a year, I now am a patient myself and pleased with my new lens from the Cataract surgery she recently preformed on both of my eyes. No more glasses, it has only been over 40 years with them so am super pleased with the results.....she is not only a good surgeon but also a really nice person. Thanks a bunch Dr. Poulos.
About Dr. Margaret Poulos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477546851
Education & Certifications
- Wash U-Barnes Hosp
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poulos has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poulos speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.