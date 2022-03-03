See All Hand Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Dr. Margaret Porembski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University Of Oklahoma/Baptist Hospital

Dr. Porembski works at Ghazi M Rayan, MD Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    3366 NW Expressway Ste 700, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 (405) 945-4888

  Integris Baptist Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Care Network
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Based on 6 ratings
    Mar 03, 2022
    Outstanding care from this wonderful physician. Required several follow up visits to reach treatment conclusion which yielded excellent results. Great staff. Highly recommend.
    Norman E. Bayley — Mar 03, 2022
    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1760403281
    University Of Oklahoma/Baptist Hospital
