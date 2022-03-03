Overview

Dr. Margaret Porembski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University Of Oklahoma/Baptist Hospital



Dr. Porembski works at Ghazi M Rayan, MD Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.