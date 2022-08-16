Overview

Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Pfeiffer works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.