See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Pfeiffer works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
10 (484)
View Profile
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
8 (19)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Key-Whitman Eye Center Rockwall
    2380 S Goliad St Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2020
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Frisco ENT for Children
    11445 Dallas Pkwy Ste 240, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 220-3937
  3. 3
    Key-Whitman Eye Center Dallas
    11442 N CENTRAL EXPY, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 220-3937
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pfeiffer?

    Aug 16, 2022
    Dr. Pfeifer is a very caring, professional. She put my husband at ease right away. He was very anxious for the cancer removal and surgical repair that followed. Her appointment times were punctual. The results of surgery are fantastic at just a week post surgery. I would highly recommend her for your ocular cosmetic surgery.
    Mwilson — Aug 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pfeiffer to family and friends

    Dr. Pfeiffer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pfeiffer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD.

    About Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679816862
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pfeiffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pfeiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeiffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Margaret Leslie Pfeiffer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.