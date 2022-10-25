Dr. Margaret Perrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Perrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Perrin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia Med Center and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Perrin works at
Locations
Northern Virginia Neurologic Associates1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 420, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 536-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Seen in initial eval for unsteady gait, migraines, and syncope. Dr. Perrin listened to my details of complaints and responded re each of them re possible causes, treatment options, need for further followup. Having seen other neurologists over the years, Dr. Perrin is the best by far. Attentive, responsive. Explained exam as she went along. Not rigid or condescending as male neurologists I've seen for care. Happy to have found her. Confident in her care. Last but not least, her front desk staff is delightful and efficient!
About Dr. Margaret Perrin, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528281177
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
- University Of Virginia Dept Of Neurology
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr at Dallas
- University of Virginia Med Center
- The College Of William & Mary
- Neurology
Dr. Perrin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrin has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.