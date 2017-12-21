Overview

Dr. Margaret Peden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Peden works at McConnell & Associates in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Newtown Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.