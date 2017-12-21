Dr. Margaret Peden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Peden, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Peden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
McConnell & Associates100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 158 Bldg E, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-2126
Whcg of Pa-mcconnell Division4875 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (610) 590-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Peden cared for me through my first pregnancy and delivered my second child. She has great bed side manner and is very patient and kind. She is easily one of my favorite doctors at this practice.
About Dr. Margaret Peden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
