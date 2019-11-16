Dr. Margaret Pearle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Pearle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Pearle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Locations
West Campus Building 32001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely great. He knowledge and communication level if fabulous
About Dr. Margaret Pearle, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pearle has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearle.
