Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Parsons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Parsons, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Parsons works at
Locations
Dermatology Consultants of Sacramento A Medical Corp.5340 Elvas Ave Ste 600, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 739-1505
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a melanoma patient for 25 years and Dr. Parsons has treated me for the past 15. She is very professional, takes time to discuss life and medical issues every visit. Always very thorough every 6 months. Staff very organized and building is clean and easy to find.
About Dr. Margaret Parsons, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parsons speaks German.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.