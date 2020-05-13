Dr. Margaret O'Hara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret O'Hara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret O'Hara, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Dr. O'Hara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Associates of Kansas551 N Hillside St Ste 330, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 491-8577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Hara?
I have used Dr. O’Hara for two pregnancies and she is very compassionate and takes her time with every patient. I have always felt comfortable and like I was getting the best care. Dr. O’Hara keeps you very informed and explains things in terms every patient will understand.
About Dr. Margaret O'Hara, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1386639821
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|Wesley Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Hara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Hara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Hara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Hara works at
Dr. O'Hara has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Preeclampsia and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Hara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Hara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Hara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.