Dr. Margaret O'Connell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. O'Connell works at ST PETERS FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Albany, NY with other offices in Slingerlands, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.