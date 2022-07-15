Overview

Dr. Margaret Newsam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Newsam works at Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trichomoniasis, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.