Dr. Nambiar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Nambiar, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Nambiar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Nambiar works at
Locations
California Cataract Center & Medical Group Inc.2390 E Florida Ave Ste 207, Hemet, CA 92544 Directions (951) 652-6100
Menifee Office29826 Haun Rd Ste 100, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (714) 962-1794
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Margaret for many years. She did my cataract surgery I see very well now she's taking care of people other people I've known. I've always talk to her she explains things to you. I've never had a problem with her would suggest anybody that needs a doctor to go to her.
About Dr. Margaret Nambiar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nambiar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nambiar works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nambiar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nambiar.
