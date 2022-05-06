Dr. Margaret Nachtigall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachtigall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Nachtigall, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Nachtigall, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
- 1 30 E 60th St Rm 1901 Fl 19, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Joseph Hochman Physician PC251 E 33rd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 683-0519
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr, Nachtigall since 1998 and she is the only doctor who helped my Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and diagnosed my underachieve thyroid condition. She is warm, compassionate, kind and has taken my countless phone calls to make me feel better when I was dealing with many hormone related/female issues. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Margaret Nachtigall, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Ctr-NYU
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
