Dr. Margaret Muldrow, MD

Dermatology
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Margaret Muldrow, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Muldrow works at Denver Dermatology Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hm Medical Consultants
    1601 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 830-2900
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Acne
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr. Muldrow has been my dermatologist for more than ten years. She's an excellent and compassionate doctor whose thoroughness would put most primary care physicians to shame. Her staff is warm and welcoming. I feel lucky to be treated by them.
    Stephanie Kane — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Margaret Muldrow, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770682296
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lewis and Clark College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Muldrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muldrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muldrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muldrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muldrow works at Denver Dermatology Center in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Muldrow’s profile.

    Dr. Muldrow has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muldrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Muldrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muldrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muldrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muldrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

