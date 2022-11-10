Dr. Margaret Muldrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muldrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Muldrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Muldrow, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Muldrow works at
Locations
Hm Medical Consultants1601 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 830-2900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muldrow has been my dermatologist for more than ten years. She's an excellent and compassionate doctor whose thoroughness would put most primary care physicians to shame. Her staff is warm and welcoming. I feel lucky to be treated by them.
About Dr. Margaret Muldrow, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1770682296
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Lewis and Clark College
Dr. Muldrow has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muldrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muldrow speaks Amharic.
