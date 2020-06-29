Overview

Dr. Margaret Morton, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Upmc Mckeesport, UPMC Presbyterian and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Morton works at Emmanuel Family Practice Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.