Overview

Dr. Margaret Mioduszewski, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mioduszewski works at The Polyclinic - Bellevue, WA in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.