Dr. Margaret Mioduszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mioduszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Mioduszewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Mioduszewski, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mioduszewski works at
Locations
-
1
The Polyclinic - Bellevue1427 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 860-5306Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mioduszewski?
She is direct and thorough. Good follow through. I lalready recommended her to a friend.
About Dr. Margaret Mioduszewski, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1982086989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mioduszewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mioduszewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mioduszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mioduszewski works at
Dr. Mioduszewski has seen patients for Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mioduszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mioduszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mioduszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mioduszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mioduszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.