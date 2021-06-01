Dr. Margaret Miklic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miklic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Miklic, MD
Dr. Margaret Miklic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Trinty Obgyn3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 320, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-5499
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Miklic was very through, informative and very happy to explain issues. As an older lady, she was so understanding of a senior's health issues.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1710177183
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Miklic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miklic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miklic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Miklic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miklic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miklic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miklic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.