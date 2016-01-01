Dr. Michalska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Michalska, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Michalska, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Acad Med, Lodz.
Dr. Michalska works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Surgical Associates675 W Central Rd Ste 202, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (708) 255-6700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michalska?
About Dr. Margaret Michalska, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1356374920
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby St Lukes
- Hines-Loyola
- Acad Med, Lodz
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michalska accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalska works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.