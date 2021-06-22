Dr. Meldrum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Meldrum, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Meldrum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Meldrum works at
Locations
Mountaineer Family Medicine Inc.500 Poplar St Ste 204, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 414-2895
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Meldrum. I've yet to meet her but she "got" me over the phone. Her staff is a totally different matter. They're great at giving their personal opinion instead of their professional. I spoke with them after repeated attempts during their system change to get an appointment and a refill and was met with excuses and questions after explaining myself repeatedly. I said "I have mental health issues and I don't have time for this. The response received was she doesn't either, her father has been sick. I'm sorry to hear about her father, but what does this have to do with my level of care?
About Dr. Margaret Meldrum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1972984979
Education & Certifications
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meldrum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meldrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meldrum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meldrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meldrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meldrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.