Overview

Dr. Margaret McGrath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.



Dr. McGrath works at Women's Health Alliance of Mobile in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.