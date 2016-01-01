Dr. Margaret Masterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Masterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Masterson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Masterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 614-2425Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masterson?
About Dr. Margaret Masterson, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1013005107
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Chldns Hosp Kings Daughters
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Masterson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masterson works at
Dr. Masterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.