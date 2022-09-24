Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Sacco works at
Locations
-
1
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 835-0564
-
2
Margaret Mary Sacco, M.D.350 Main Rd Ste 103, Montville, NJ 07045 Directions (973) 835-0564
-
3
Atlantic Maternal-fetal Medicine - Overlook Medical Center11 Overlook Rd Ste LL102, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-6610
-
4
Mac 133 Overlook Rd Ste 207, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-6610
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sacco?
Found her to be a caring knowledgeable . physician. Easy to talk to. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831277144
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ New Jersey Meical School
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacco works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.