Overview

Dr. Margaret Sacco, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Sacco works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Pompton Plains, NJ with other offices in Montville, NJ and Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.