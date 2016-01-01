Dr. Margaret Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Mann, MD is a dermatologic surgery specialist in Hendersonville, TN. Dr. Mann completed a residency at Barnes Jewish Hospital. She currently practices at Innova Dermatology and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Mann is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Innova Dermatology in Hendersonville105 Maple Row Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (216) 844-8200Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
UH SWG Brunswick Health Center4065 Center Rd Ste 214, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (216) 844-8200
3
University Hospitals Case Medical Center11100 Euclid Ave # 3100, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8200
4
Building B950 Clague Rd Ste 104, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2452
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Margaret Mann, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Female
- 1992717490
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- St John'S Mercy Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Dermatology and Phlebology
Admitting Hospitals
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Mann?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mann speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
