Dr. Margaret Mann, MD

Dermatologic Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Margaret Mann, MD is a dermatologic surgery specialist in Hendersonville, TN. Dr. Mann completed a residency at Barnes Jewish Hospital. She currently practices at Innova Dermatology and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Mann is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innova Dermatology in Hendersonville
    105 Maple Row Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-8200
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    UH SWG Brunswick Health Center
    4065 Center Rd Ste 214, Brunswick, OH 44212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-8200
  3. 3
    University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    11100 Euclid Ave # 3100, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-8200
  4. 4
    Building B
    950 Clague Rd Ste 104, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 250-2452

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Margaret Mann, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatologic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1992717490
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
Internship
  • St John'S Mercy Hospital
Medical Education
  • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Stanford University
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Phlebology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
