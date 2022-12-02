See All Neurosurgeons in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Margaret Macgregor, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Margaret Macgregor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New Jersey College of Medicine &amp; Dentistry|New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Macgregor works at Pinnacle Surgical Partners in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnacle Surgical Partners
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 415, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7827
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Saint Thomas West Hospital
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Release Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I was dealing with a terrible pain in my left front thigh, could hardly walk. Made an appointment with Dr. MacGregor, she reviewed the MRI and determined the problem was the Femoral nerve that was compressed from stenosis. She was able to use Robotics remove some of the cartilage that was causing this compression. What a great job Dr. MacGregor did. No more pain!! Can’t say enough about her and her NP Kelsey. Great staff and all around great experience!
    Michael Mosley — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Margaret Macgregor, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1679665541
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • University Hospital
    • New Jersey College of Medicine &amp;amp; Dentistry|New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Neurosurgery
    Primary Care
