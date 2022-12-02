Dr. Margaret Macgregor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macgregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Macgregor, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Macgregor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New Jersey College of Medicine & Dentistry|New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Macgregor works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Surgical Partners5651 Frist Blvd Ste 415, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7827Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macgregor?
I was dealing with a terrible pain in my left front thigh, could hardly walk. Made an appointment with Dr. MacGregor, she reviewed the MRI and determined the problem was the Femoral nerve that was compressed from stenosis. She was able to use Robotics remove some of the cartilage that was causing this compression. What a great job Dr. MacGregor did. No more pain!! Can’t say enough about her and her NP Kelsey. Great staff and all around great experience!
About Dr. Margaret Macgregor, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1679665541
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University Hospital
- New Jersey College of Medicine &amp; Dentistry|New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macgregor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macgregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macgregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macgregor works at
Dr. Macgregor has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macgregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macgregor speaks German.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgregor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macgregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macgregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.