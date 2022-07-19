Overview

Dr. Margaret Lobo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Lobo works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.