Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
AMITA Health St Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago Cancer Institute2216 W Thomas St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (877) 596-7410Wednesday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
I met with Dr. Liotta during my cancer diagnostic process, and she has been my cancer care provider for the past several months. She took care of me through getting my hysterectomy and all through my chemotherapy treatment. I cannot recommend her enough. She responds to messages often outside of visits and is extremely thorough with her research and recommendations. She will always hear you out if you have doubts and will reassure you of the process. I won't regret trusting her through one of the most difficult times of my life. She works with a wonderful team, especially nurse Carol who responds to email questions almost immediately.
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1841454303
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
