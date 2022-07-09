Overview

Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Liotta works at Amita Health Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.