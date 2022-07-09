See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO

Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Liotta works at Amita Health Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health St Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago Cancer Institute
    2216 W Thomas St, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 596-7410
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Liotta?

    Jul 09, 2022
    I met with Dr. Liotta during my cancer diagnostic process, and she has been my cancer care provider for the past several months. She took care of me through getting my hysterectomy and all through my chemotherapy treatment. I cannot recommend her enough. She responds to messages often outside of visits and is extremely thorough with her research and recommendations. She will always hear you out if you have doubts and will reassure you of the process. I won't regret trusting her through one of the most difficult times of my life. She works with a wonderful team, especially nurse Carol who responds to email questions almost immediately.
    — Jul 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Liotta to family and friends

    Dr. Liotta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Liotta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO.

    About Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841454303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liotta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liotta works at Amita Health Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Liotta’s profile.

    Dr. Liotta has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liotta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Margaret Liotta, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.