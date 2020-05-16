Dr. Margaret Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Li, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
-
1
Evergreen Ear Nose and Throat975 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-8600
-
2
Robert A Jason MD Pllc1999 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
Very thorough, explains answers thoroughly, answers emails promptly. I think she’s a very good doctor.
About Dr. Margaret Li, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215025317
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.