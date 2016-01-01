Overview

Dr. Margaret Lee, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.