Dr. Margaret Lackey, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Margaret Lackey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lackey works at New West Physicians in Lakewood, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New West Physicians Specialty Clinic
    1536 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 716-8027

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 15, 2022
    Dr. Lackey is a life saver, literally. The first time I saw her I was a mess because I had a lot going on and even though she's not a therapist she let me get it all out and helped me a lot. She feels like the patient and provider should decide on treatment together.
    About Dr. Margaret Lackey, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669495404
    Education & Certifications

    • University Medical Center
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lackey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lackey works at New West Physicians in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lackey’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lackey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lackey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

