Dr. Lackey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Lackey, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Lackey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.
Locations
New West Physicians Specialty Clinic1536 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 716-8027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lackey is a life saver, literally. The first time I saw her I was a mess because I had a lot going on and even though she's not a therapist she let me get it all out and helped me a lot. She feels like the patient and provider should decide on treatment together.
About Dr. Margaret Lackey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lackey accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lackey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lackey.
