Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO
Overview
Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.
Locations
Azalea City Physicians for Women3715 Dauphin St Ste 2A, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 344-5265
Hospital Affiliations
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maggie is by far the best in the game and I’m picky about my doctors! She is so smart and explains things well. I had a high risk pregnancy and going to see her made me feel calm like seeing a friend. She came in on her day off when my water broke a day early. Forever grateful to Dr. Maggie and her wonderful staff! Especially her nurse Jessica! They’re the best!
About Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Alabama Children's and Women's Hospital
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Texas A&M University
