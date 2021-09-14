See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.

Dr. Krueger works at Azalea City Physicians for Women in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradley Sams, MD
Dr. Bradley Sams, MD
8 (102)
View Profile
Dr. Shannon Gilmore, MD
Dr. Shannon Gilmore, MD
6 (51)
View Profile
Dr. Sheli Milam, MD
Dr. Sheli Milam, MD
10 (58)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Azalea City Physicians for Women
    3715 Dauphin St Ste 2A, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 344-5265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Springhill Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Symptomatic Menopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krueger?

    Sep 14, 2021
    Dr. Maggie is by far the best in the game and I’m picky about my doctors! She is so smart and explains things well. I had a high risk pregnancy and going to see her made me feel calm like seeing a friend. She came in on her day off when my water broke a day early. Forever grateful to Dr. Maggie and her wonderful staff! Especially her nurse Jessica! They’re the best!
    Kim Seaman — Sep 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krueger to family and friends

    Dr. Krueger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krueger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO.

    About Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043506660
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of South Alabama Children's and Women's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krueger works at Azalea City Physicians for Women in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Krueger’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Margaret Krueger, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.