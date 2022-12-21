Overview

Dr. Margaret Kelleher, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Kelleher works at Florida Dermtlgy/Skin Cncr Spec in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.