Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Keith, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Keith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Keith works at
Locations
-
1
Habilis Therapeutics Inc8405 N FLORIDA AVE, Tampa, FL 33604 Directions (813) 935-8707
-
2
Florida Avenue Walk-in Clinic8407 N FLORIDA AVE, Tampa, FL 33604 Directions (813) 935-8707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keith?
Amazing gentle soul. What you’d expect from a dr.
About Dr. Margaret Keith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1801839063
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.