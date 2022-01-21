Dr. Kedzie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Kedzie, DPM
Overview
Dr. Margaret Kedzie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Locations
John J Distazio D.p.m.p.c.640 RODI RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 731-5500
- 2 1400 Locust St Bldg B, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-5515
- 3 733 Washington RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 325-0397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Everything about the visit was great. She’s a very sweet person and does a great; thorough job. Would recommend her a thousand times.
About Dr. Margaret Kedzie, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Dr. Kedzie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kedzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedzie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.