Dr. Margaret Kasner, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (93)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Margaret Kasner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Kasner works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Treatment frequency



Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 5 Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukemia and Bone Marrow Failure States Chevron Icon
Leukemia Subleukemic Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic and-or Myeloproliferative Disease Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndrome Associated With Isolated Del(5q) Chromosome Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelofibrosis Chevron Icon
Myelogenous Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 93 ratings
Patient Ratings (93)
5 Star
(86)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Margaret Kasner, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194885251
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Board Certifications
  • Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margaret Kasner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kasner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kasner works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kasner’s profile.

Dr. Kasner has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

93 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

