Dr. Janisse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Janisse, DMD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Janisse, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, VT. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey.
Dr. Janisse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sunset Valley Dental217-10 Maxham Meadow Way, Woodstock, VT 05091 Directions (802) 214-8210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janisse?
About Dr. Margaret Janisse, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1588849004
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janisse accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Janisse using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Janisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janisse works at
349 patients have reviewed Dr. Janisse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janisse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janisse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janisse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.