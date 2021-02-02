Dr. Margaret Inman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Inman, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Inman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Woodlawn Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery13430 N Meridian St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8810
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
Riley Children's Health11725 Illinois St Ste 240, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 814-4580
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Some people have problems and others don’t, I did. Dr. Inman and her team has so far been great with me. The actual hospital is where I had the most problems but so far things are leveling out. I lost 50 lbs in 5 weeks and I’m soooo happy. I went from a 3/4xl to current l/xl in tops and bottoms. It’s nice to know that I have support through it all with her and her team. If I had to do it again I would. She even corrected somethings Community hospitals messed up and now I can wear pants with buttons and zippers on them. Thanks Dr. Inman and Dr. Diaz thanks so much
About Dr. Margaret Inman, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
