Dr. Margaret Inman, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Margaret Inman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Woodlawn Hospital.

Dr. Inman works at Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery
    13430 N Meridian St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-8810
  2. 2
    Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital
    13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-7000
  3. 3
    Riley Children's Health
    11725 Illinois St Ste 240, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 814-4580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Woodlawn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Hiatal Hernia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Feb 02, 2021
    Some people have problems and others don’t, I did. Dr. Inman and her team has so far been great with me. The actual hospital is where I had the most problems but so far things are leveling out. I lost 50 lbs in 5 weeks and I’m soooo happy. I went from a 3/4xl to current l/xl in tops and bottoms. It’s nice to know that I have support through it all with her and her team. If I had to do it again I would. She even corrected somethings Community hospitals messed up and now I can wear pants with buttons and zippers on them. Thanks Dr. Inman and Dr. Diaz thanks so much
    About Dr. Margaret Inman, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861423485
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
