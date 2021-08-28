Overview

Dr. Margaret Hager, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Hager works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.