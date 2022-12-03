See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ludington, MI
Dr. Margaret Gustafson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Gustafson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ludington, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Gustafson works at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Multispecialty Clinic (OBGYN) in Ludington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Multispecialty Clinic (OBGYN)
    7 Atkinson Dr Ste 200, Ludington, MI 49431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chlamydia Infection Screening

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Friendly and fast
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Margaret Gustafson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366446130
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charity Hospital|LSU Health - New Orleans (SOM)
    Internship
    • LSU Health - New Orleans (SOM)
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School of Medicine (SOM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Gustafson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson works at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Multispecialty Clinic (OBGYN) in Ludington, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gustafson’s profile.

    Dr. Gustafson has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustafson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

