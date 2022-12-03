Dr. Margaret Gustafson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Gustafson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Gustafson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ludington, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Gustafson works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Multispecialty Clinic (OBGYN)7 Atkinson Dr Ste 200, Ludington, MI 49431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gustafson?
Friendly and fast
About Dr. Margaret Gustafson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366446130
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital|LSU Health - New Orleans (SOM)
- LSU Health - New Orleans (SOM)
- Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School of Medicine (SOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gustafson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gustafson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gustafson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gustafson works at
Dr. Gustafson has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustafson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gustafson speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.