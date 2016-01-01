Dr. Margaret Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Griffith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Griffith, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Griffith works at
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Bayside Multispecialty44 02 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 631-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Griffith, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- 1740584457
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- University Of Texas Medical School
- Occupational Medicine and Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
